Feb 28, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 28, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew James Formica

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Committee & Director

* Wayne Mepham

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - Executive Director & CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hubert Lam

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

* Paul McGinnis

Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Committee & Director



Well, good morning, everyone. It feels very [precedent] standing up here today. Last time when I was Chief Executive -- producing my first set of full year results, it was in a declining market. The world was coming to an end, and that was in February 2009. So been here before, and actually, everything worked out all right in the end. So I'm hoping and expecting the