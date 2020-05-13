May 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Nichola Pease - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board



Thank you all for joining us today. I'm Nichola Pease, the Chairman of Jupiter Fund Management.



I was appointed in March this year, and the 2020 AGM was going to be my first opportunity to meet with you. Regrettably, due to the current restrictions imposed on us by COVID-19, we are unable to convene our AGM or our general meeting to approve the acquisition of Merian Global Investors in the normal way.



The meetings will take place on Thursday, the 21st of May. But to ensure the well-being of our staff and our shareholders, they will be closed meetings, and unfortunately, shareholders will not be able to attend. We are asking shareholders to exercise their right to vote by submitting proxy votes in advance of the meetings. Details of how to undertake this are included in the AGM notice and circular to shareholders, which are available on our website.



To make sure our shareholders can fully engage in the business of both meetings, we are holding this shareholder engagement session before the