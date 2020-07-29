Jul 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Committee & Director



Hello, and thank you for joining me today for our half year results. I'm Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Jupiter Asset Management. Together with Wayne Mepham, Jupiter's Chief Financial Officer, we'll be talking you through our financial performance for the first 6 months of this year.



I know it's a slightly later start time than normal today as hopefully that's given some of you the opportunity to see one of our competitors' results, who were earlier, and hopefully that's appreciated between you all. I'd also like to extend to you and your families to make sure that you're all keeping well in these difficult conditions. I'm really sorry we're not able to meet in person. And I look forward to a time when we'll be able to welcome you again to our London office and meet up face-to-face.



In common with many of our industry peers, our half year results today inevitably reflect the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our activities. For us at Jupiter, they also reflect the