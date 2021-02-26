Feb 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our full year results. I'm Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Jupiter Asset Management. I hope you and your families have been keeping safe and well since our last update in July. I'm sorry we can't be meeting up face-to-face at present, but with the vaccine program in full swing, hopefully, next time, we'll be able to.



Before we start, I hope many of you have noted the new branding and logo we launched last week, a signal of our ambition to the firm in 2021 and beyond. Despite COVID-19, Jupiter has displayed a remarkable level of adaptability and resourcefulness over the last 12 months. We moved overnight to remote working, and our managers continued their excellent returns to