Feb 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Jupiter 2020 Full Year Results Call. My name is Maria, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Andrew Formica, Chief Executive Officer.
Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our full year results. I'm Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Jupiter Asset Management. I hope you and your families have been keeping safe and well since our last update in July. I'm sorry we can't be meeting up face-to-face at present, but with the vaccine program in full swing, hopefully, next time, we'll be able to.
Before we start, I hope many of you have noted the new branding and logo we launched last week, a signal of our ambition to the firm in 2021 and beyond. Despite COVID-19, Jupiter has displayed a remarkable level of adaptability and resourcefulness over the last 12 months. We moved overnight to remote working, and our managers continued their excellent returns to
Full Year 2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...