Apr 22, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Nichola Pease - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board



(technical difficulty)



But regrettably, due to the current restrictions imposed on us by COVID-19, we are unable to convene our AGM in the normal way. The AGM will take place on Thursday, the 6th of May, but to ensure the well-being of our staff and our shareholders, it will be held as a closed meeting. We're asking shareholders to exercise their right to vote by submitting proxy votes in advance of the meeting. Details of how to undertake this are included in the AGM notice which is available on our website.



To make sure our shareholders can fully engage in the business of the meeting, we are holding a webinar before the deadline for submitting your proxy votes, which is 11 a.m. on the 4th of May.



Firstly, I would like to introduce my fellow Directors who have joined the webinar today. We have Andrew Formica, who is the Group CEO; Wayne Mepham, who is our Group CFO; and Edward Bonham Carter, our Vice Chairman. We then have our Non-Executive Directors, Roger Yates, who is Chairman of the