Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Jupiter's First Half 2021 Results Presentation. I'm Andrew Formica, Chief Executive; and joining me on today's call is Wayne Mepham, our Chief Financial Officer. I'm sorry of having to put you through the pain of another webcast. I hope by the time of our full year results next year, we'll be in a position again to meet face-to-face.



I'd like to start by focusing on some of our key numbers for the period. We've been able to deliver sizable increases in revenue, profits and assets under management, supported by the acquisition of Merian Global Investors, which we completed this time last year. Taking a closer look at the numbers, net