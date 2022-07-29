Jul 29, 2022 / 09:15AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:15AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Andrew James Formica

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director

* Wayne Mepham

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* David Leslie McCann

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director & Diversified Financials Analyst



Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our interim results presentation. I think this is my 27th set of financial results and my last, I'll be presenting as a Chief Executive. The first time I presented in the financial results was in the financial crisis in 2009. And today, it feels like we've sort of gone back to similar conditions then. One difference, though, from that first presentation was I tend to have a lot more people in the room then, and no one was