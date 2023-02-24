Feb 24, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 24, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alex James

* Matthew Charles Beesley

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director

* Wayne Mepham

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Bruce Allan Hamilton

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Hubert Lam

BofA Securities, Research Division - VP

* Paul Bryant

Equity Development Limited - Analyst of Financials and Insurance



=====================

Matthew Charles Beesley - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Full Year Results Presentation for 2022. I'm joined today by Wayne Mepham, our Chief Financial Officer. Together, we will talk you through our financial results as well as the flow dynamics we saw last year. But I wanted to spend more of our time today talking about our strategy and how I