Oct 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthew Charles Beesley - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 Trading and Business Update. I'm Matthew Beesley, Chief Executive at Jupiter, and I'm joined today by Wayne Mepham, our Chief Financial Officer.



As you'd expect at the end of the third quarter, we want to give you a quick update on the flows over the last 3 months, which Wayne will cover shortly. But given that I'm 1 year into the -- my role as Chief Executive, we also wanted to briefly reflect on the real strategic progress we've made over the last 12 months. And finally, we also want to take you through on some of the new initiatives and targeted investments you'll have seen mentioned in the press release, all being made with a keen focus on efficiencies and cost control.



Wayne Mepham - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Matt. Gross flows remained fairly robust throughout this year, including in the third quarter, and stand slightly just over GBP 10 billion to the end of September. You can see on the