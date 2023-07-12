Q2 2023 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ylva Sarby Westman Neobo Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Neobo's Q2 2023 report. My name Ylva Sarby Westman, and with me here today I have our CFO Maria Strandberg and Head of IR Johan Bergman. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. And I feel confident that Neobo with this vision as a starting point, have good opportunities to create value for both tenants and shareholders.



And in this picture, you can see one of our properties in [zones well], operations have continued to develop in a positive direction and in the like-for-like portfolio, net operating income increased by 6.9% due to both increased rental income and reduced property costs. Profit from property management decreased to SEK75 million as a result of higher financial expenses during the period. The change in value of properties amounted minus 3.6% as a consequence of higher yield requirements in the market.



Neobo is a residential focused company with a property value slightly