Feb 21, 2024 / 06:40PM GMT

Derek Russell Hewett - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon. I'm Derek Hewett from Bank of America Securities. I cover the specialty finance sector, including mortgage REITs. With us today is Peter Federico, CEO of AGNC Investment Corp. So thanks for joining us today.



Peter J. Federico - AGNC Investment Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you for having us. Appreciate it.



Derek Russell Hewett - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



So Peter, could you start off by maybe providing a brief history of AGNC investment, plus maybe discuss the investment strategy and competitive advantages that you believe that the company has. And then also, I believe the company is coming up on 16 years as a public entity. So congrats on the longevity and the strong total return over that period of time since inception in 2008.



Peter J. Federico - AGNC Investment Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. I appreciate that. In May of this year, we rang the morning