Questions and Answers:

Just as we start, if you could just kind of level set us kind of where we are, where Agency MBS spreads are today, how does that kind of compare to the recent history?- AGNC Investment Corp. - President, CEO & DirectorSure. Well, first off, just from more of a macro perspective, I think as we start 2024, the Agency MBS market is on a decidedly better footing than we have been over the last couple of years. We know that the Fed has engineered one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns we've ever experienced with