Q1 2021 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Q1 presentation from Resurs Holding. Moving straight on to Slide 2 of the presentation. Nils Carlsson is my name. I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank. And with me today, I have my interim CFO, Claes Wenthzel, and we're going to be presenting the development over the past quarter. On this call, we also have our new CFO, Sofie Tarring Lindell, who will take up that position as of the 1st of May. She has previously been head of IR and group control, and she has long-standing experience of Resurs Bank. So the 3 of us are here with you today.



Moving on to Slide 3 then. I'm going to begin by giving you a summary of the first quarter with some numbers, and then Claes will tell you more about them in detail