Q2 2021 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



We have CEO, Nils Carlsson; and CFO and Head of IR, Sofie Tarring Lindell with us.



Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Moving straight to Page 2. Good morning, everyone. Welcome. Nils Carlsson is my name. I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank. Together with our CFO, Sofie Tarring, we're going to be telling you about the developments during the second quarter.



Moving on to Slide 3 straightaway. And here, we're going to briefly give you a summary of the quarter in numbers. And in a few moments, Sofie will tell you more about the details behind these numbers. But the situation is lightening up in Norway with more and more openings in society.



The Danish and Norwegian markets, in particular, were entirely closed during the first quarter, and it's looking brighter now. The lending, excluding NPL sales, was up by 3% during the quarter