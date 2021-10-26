Q3 2021 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



[Interpreted] I would like to say good morning, and welcome to the Resurs Holdings Q3 Presentation 2021. You will meet today me, Nils Carlsson, the CEO; and also our CFO, Sofie Tarring Lindell. And those of you who are sitting behind screens at home or in the office, I would like to say a particular welcome to you because we're streaming this so that more can participate.



We have had a very eventful and exciting quarter that we now have behind us. As late as 1 month ago, we had the Capital Market Day that was -- had many visitors, a great success, many people there on site that could meet with us, and it was really exciting. And if you could not participate, you can look at the film on our website, and there is also an extensive Q&A.



Let's look at the highlights for Q3 2021. We had a lending growth of 3%. And if we exclude the sold NPL sales, the loan book growth was 5%. We also improved our operating profit 2%. And if we exclude the one-offs, those activities,