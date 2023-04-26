Q1 2023 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the Resurs Holding Q1 report. We're going to move over to the next slide. My name is Nils Carlsson, and I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank, together with our interim CFO, Stefan Noderen. We will present our development during Q1 2023.



Moving on. Here, we have a summary on Page 3. A summary of Q1. In the first quarter, we saw good growth. It was driven by Consumer Loans and the loan book was up by 10% to SEK 37.5 billion. NBI margin was stable, 9.1% compared to the previous quarter, we're not losing.



And compared to previous year, earnings before credit losses were up by 15%. The credit loss level amounted to 3.0%. This comes as a result of the development we've seen in the economy overall during the autumn and the winter.



Development has meant greater