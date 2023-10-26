Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Q3 report 2023 for Resurs Holding. (Operator Instructions) Now I give the floor to CFO and Interim CEO, Sofie Tarring Lindell. You have the floor.



Sofie Tarring Lindell - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-Acting CEO - CFO & Head of IR



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Resurs Holding Q3 presentation. My name is Sofie Tarring Lindell, and I am the CFO and interim CEO of Resurs. And today, I'm going to present our development during the third quarter. With me in this room, I also have Stefan Noderen, who is Chief Credit and NPL Officer.



Before we start talking about the development during the quarter, I'd like to begin by mentioning that our new CEO, Magnus Fredin, will begin working with us during the month of November. And we're many looking forward to this. And Magnus has been a member of our Board of Directors of the past year, giving him a good insight into an understanding of our operations.



If we look at Q3 to try and sum up, we've seen a stable development