Q1 2019 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Rai Way First Quarter 2019 Results Analyst Conference Call. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Giancarlo Benucci, Head of Corporate Development and IR for Rai Way. Please go ahead, sir.



Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2019 results call. I'm here with Aldo Mancino, CEO and Adalberto Pellegrino, CFO. Let me now hand the call over to Aldo.



Please, Aldo, go ahead.



Aldo Mancino - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Giancarlo, and good afternoon and good morning to those connected from the U.S. As usual, today, I will keep my remarks relatively short since we presented our full year 2018 results just a few weeks ago.



First of all, before commenting the key takeaways of our first quarter,