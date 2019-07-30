Half Year 2019 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Rai Way First Half 2019 Results Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Giancarlo Benucci, Head of Corporate Development and IR. Please go ahead, sir.



Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Welcome to all of you, and thanks for joining our first half 2019 call. As usual, I'm here with Aldo Mancino, CEO; and Adalberto Pellegrino, CFO of the company.



Before moving to our presentation, let me just remind you that, as you already know, starting from this year, we are adopting the new IFRS 16 accounting standard, which impacts some of the KPIs we usually share with you. Therefore, for purposes of comparison and in order to provide a better representation of the company's performance, we present the first half 2018 economic figures also on a pro forma basis, meaning restated to simulate the impact of the abovementioned accounting standard. Consequently, the year