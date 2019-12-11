Rai Way S.p.A. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 11, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Rai Way Conference Call related to the agreement with RAI on refarming.



Aldo Mancino - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning to everyone, and thanks for joining us today despite such a short notice. And here, we are glad to share with you our huge statistician for an agreement long awaited, that we consider a crucial milestone for our company. An agreement whose outcome is fully in line with the expectations, it's not -- let me say, in some respects, above the expectations and confidence communicated to you in the past months, confidence that has always been based on the strength, support and protection of our business model.



We are talking about a contract that regulates the very complex refarming process, having required, as you know, a considerable amount of time and commitment up to now, but on which,