Q2 2021 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Rai Way First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Giancarlo Benucci, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Rai Way. Please go ahead, sir.



Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR & Chief Corporate Development Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thanks to all of you for joining us today for our first half 2021 results presentation. As usual, Aldo will begin to walk you through the key facts and figures of the period, while Adalberto will provide more financial details. At the end, we will be available for the Q&A session.



Let me now hand the call over to Aldo. Please Aldo, the floor is yours.



Aldo Mancino - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Giancarlo, and good afternoon to everyone. We are very pleased with the positive results delivered in the first 6 months of the year,