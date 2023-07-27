Q2 2023 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR & Chief Corporate Development Officer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Let me start thanking all of you for joining us today, and welcome to our first half 2023 results presentation. Today with me, Roberto Cecatto, CEO, who will share the highlights for the period; and Adalberto Pellegrino, CFO, who will take you through the financial performance more in detail. At the end, we will open the line to your questions in the usual Q&A session.



Let me therefore hand the call over to Roberto. Please, Roberto, go ahead.



Roberto Cecatto - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO



Thanks, Giancarlo, and good afternoon to all of you. I have