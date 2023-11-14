Nov 14, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Rai Way 9 Months 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference, over to Mr. Giancarlo Benucci, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Rai Way. Please go ahead, sir.
Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR & Chief Corporate Development Officer
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Let me start thanking you all for joining us today, and welcome to our 9-month 2023 results presentation. Today with me, Roberto Cecatto, CEO, who will share the highlights for the period; and Adalberto Pellegrino, CFO, who will take you through the financial performance more in detail. At the end, we will open the line to your questions in the usual Q&A session.
Let me therefore hand the call over to Roberto. Please, Roberto, go ahead.
Roberto Cecatto - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thanks, Giancarlo, and good afternoon to all of you. The
Q3 2023 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...