Half Year 2024 Perpetual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024

Susie Reinhardt - Perpetual Limited - IR



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our half year results briefing. Before we begin today, we would like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we present today here in Sydney. The Gadigal people of the Euro Nation and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community. We pay our respects to Australia's first peoples and to their elders past and present. We would also like to extend our respect and welcome to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are listening in today and acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you are aware today.



Presenting here with us is Rob Adams, Perpetual's Chief