Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Cedric Foo
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group CFO
* Vincent Chong
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group President & CEO
* Jeffrey Lam
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - President of Commercial Aerospace
* Tan Lee Chew
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group Chief Commercial Officer, Market Development and President Smart City & Digital Solutions
* Ravinder Singh
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group COO, Technology & Innovation and President Defence & Public Security
=====================
Operator
Good morning, welcome to ST Engineering's full year 2023 results briefing. This morning we will begin with a presentation by our Group CFO, Cedric Foo; our Group's President and CEO, Vincent Chong, will then give his remarks. After that, we'll open up the floor to a Q&A session. For participants dialing-in please note that you'll
Full Year 2023 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...