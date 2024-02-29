Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Cedric Foo

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group CFO

* Vincent Chong

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group President & CEO

* Jeffrey Lam

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - President of Commercial Aerospace

* Tan Lee Chew

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group Chief Commercial Officer, Market Development and President Smart City & Digital Solutions

* Ravinder Singh

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Group COO, Technology & Innovation and President Defence & Public Security



=====================

Operator



Good morning, welcome to ST Engineering's full year 2023 results briefing. This morning we will begin with a presentation by our Group CFO, Cedric Foo; our Group's President and CEO, Vincent Chong, will then give his remarks. After that, we'll open up the floor to a Q&A session. For participants dialing-in please note that you'll