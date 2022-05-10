Q1 2022 Magnora ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Sneve - Magnora ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Magnora's first-quarter presentation in 2022. It's been an eventful start of the year, and I'm proud to share the highlights with you this morning. But first, a short intro into our background.



What many of you know is that we used to be oil and gas technology company, and we sold the technological assets to Sembcorp in 2018. So along that, we brought 20 years of experience from project development and management in the oil and gas industry together with Torstein Sanness, our Executive Chairman, who founded what's Lundin Energy today, that's been sold to Aker BP.



We continued to be a driving force in energy project development. We have successfully managed to expand our team, with very capable people from the renewable industry, which we worked with before, and we are highly skilled with the ability to get things done. Together, we developed projects with a high focus on capital discipline to maintain a low LCOE in all our projects, flip slide please.



Entering 2022, we have a handful of development companies plus a few