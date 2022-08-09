Q2 2022 Magnora ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Sneve - Magnora ASA - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the second-quarter 2022 from Magnora side. First of all, I would like to thank our owners, Board and our incredible team, and the portfolio companies, and the banks we cooperate with, the partners in our various portfolio companies, as well as our customers. Q2 was an incredible quarter where we sold 366 megawatt from year-to-date with OX2 last year with the Helios company.



We also signed the lease agreement with the Crown Estate in Scotland, and we've achieved milestones we could not believe a year back. It's been 2.5 years, and we now have a portfolio of 3.0-gigawatt net portfolio to Magnora, and this would not have been possible without the incredible team we have in Magnora.



So my name is Erik, and I'm the CEO in Magnora. I will be presenting along today. And as most of you know, we're a pure-play renewables developer with a focus on early-stage investments. We're growing an asset-light portfolio of renewable energy projects, including on- and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and solar technology. This