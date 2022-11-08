Q3 2022 Magnora ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Sneve - Magnora ASA - CEO



Welcome to Magnora's third-quarter presentation 2022. My name is Erik, and I'm the CEO of the company.



In the third quarter, we saw strong interest in doing business with of all our portfolio companies stand in all previous quarters. And today, I'll take you through some of the key operational highlights from the quarter strategy and targets, our financials, some brief outlook.



I would like to thank our team, our portfolio companies, and corporate advisers for an incredible quarter. I know many have worked long hours in order to get to where we are today.



The presentation will be followed by a Q&A, and you can already now submit your questions in your web browser.



Repeat from last quarter, Magnora is a pure-play renewable developer with a focus on early-stage investments. We're growing an attractive portfolio of projects including offshore wind, solar, and energy s and most recently, hydrogen ammonia development with Troms Kraft in TromsÃ¸, where we established Neptun AS.



The development is supported by a strong team of