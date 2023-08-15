Q2 2023 Magnora ASA Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

MGN.OL - Magnora ASA

Q2 2023 Magnora ASA Earnings Call

Aug 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* Erik Sneve

Magnora ASA - CEO



Presentation

Erik Sneve, Magnora ASA - CEO [1]

Hey. Good morning and welcome to Magnora's Q2 2023 presentation. We're very pleased to announce very pleasant and nice financial figures today and an update on our strategy and megawatt and the development.



As you all know, we are growing as lead development company of renewable projects and we have a strict capital discipline. We have a highly experienced team from the investment and renewable energy development industries.



And we updated our guiding in Q2 to 9,000 megawatts by the end of 2025 of projects under development. And we continue to see improved cash flow, cash position,