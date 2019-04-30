Q1 2019 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO
So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's First Quarter 2019 Information Conference Call. By way of introduction, I would like to first stress that we did have a good start to the year with a solid performance. We enjoyed a strong growth momentum, particularly in France, where we are gaining efficiencies thanks to our new organization. We did continue to trade at a very high level in Germany where the technical services market is going full steam. And we also strengthened our footprint in Germany and Central Europe with 2 acquisitions since the beginning of this year.
In the U.K., uncertainty related to the Brexit led to a certain wait-and-see attitude from our customers. And lastly, we are very pleased with the growth in our Oil & Gas Services business in the wake of the recovery at the end of 2018. So overall, this first quarter is a good start indeed, and we confirm our full year outlook.
Now looking at our highlights for Q1 2019 on Slide 4. So as you see, we posted a solid growth, 4.1%, at constant FX
