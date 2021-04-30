Q1 2021 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SPIE Q1 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Val, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending SPIE's conference call for our first quarter results. Q1 has confirmed the good momentum of our activities with returned-to-positive organic growth even compared to 2019 and an EBITA margin at pre COVID-19 level. This is a solid performance, which confirms the vitality of our market and the relevance of our positioning as an enabler of the energy transition and the digital transformation.



To illustrate this positioning, I will start with a few contract examples. On Slide 3, we're talking about bespoke IT solution for COVID-19 vaccination centers in France, and we are happy to participate to the fight against the COVID-19. We saw the