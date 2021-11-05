Q3 2021 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Gauthier Louette, and I'm very pleased to welcome you to this Q3 conference call for SPIE. And our results for the first 9 months of the year do confirm a strong rebound compared to 2020. I'm particularly pleased with the progress of our EBITA margin which now exceeds 2019 level with a good progress in Q3. Furthermore, we've been particularly active on the bolt-on M&A front as we have completed 7 acquisitions so far, totaling $252 million of annual revenue. But first, I would like to share with you some good examples of our expertise, in particular in helping customers to reduce their CO2 emissions.



In Scotland, we work for the Heart, the oldest and most successful Football