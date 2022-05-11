Spie SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, welcome to the Annual General Meeting of SPIE SA. I'd like to thank you for being with us today. And for anything, I'd like to tell you that this meeting will be held in public and it's going to be broadcast online on the company's website. As we do, recording will be also posted on the company's website after the meeting, unless any objections, your image may be used during the broadcast.



I'm delighted to be able to welcome you here with the Board of Directors that would meet in such a setting after 2 years when you have to hold the Annual General Meeting in video conferencing due to COVID. After COVID unfortunately, well, you know what happened, the war in Ukraine and the appalling consequences for the population in Ukraine, we'd like to express our full solidarity. Later on, I'll be talking about the minimal impact that this has had on our company so far.



The moment has come to officially start the meeting. I'd like to inform you that the combined general