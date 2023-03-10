Full Year 2022 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending SPIE's conference call for 2022 full year results. In 2022, we did deliver an excellent performance. For the first time, we cracked the EUR 8 billion revenue and EUR 0.5 billion EBITA marks.



In the context of sharply rising energy cost and growing evidence of the climate crisis, we provide highly valuable services for industry decarbonation, e-mobility, building efficiency or smart city, we are definitely part of the solution.



Let's first discuss some good examples to highlight our expertise. In Germany, we designed a new gas pressure regulator suitable for