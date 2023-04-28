Q1 2023 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending SPIE's conference call for 2023 Q1 revenue. We are indeed very pleased with the excellent performance we delivered in Q1, a record level of quarterly organic growth and the continuing increase of EBITA margin. In this context of sharply rising energy costs and growing awareness of the climate crisis. We do provide highly valuable services for industry decarbonation, e-mobility, building efficiency or smart cities. And as we always say, SPIE is definitely a part of this solution.
But let us start with the top priority for SPIE, our commitment to safety at work. And as it is, today happens to be the world day for safety and health at work, so today,
