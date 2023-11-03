Q3 2023 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SPIE 9 Months 2023 Results Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). Today, we have Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO; Jerome Vanhove, Group CFO, as our presenters. I will now hand you over to your host, Gauthier Louette, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gauthier Louette - SPIE SA - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending SPIE's results conference call for Q3. I keep saying that it is a good time to be an electrical engineer, and it shows in this quarter as well. So SPIE is definitely a key enabler for energy transition and at the heart of this solution. We have highly valuable services for industry decarbonation, e-mobility, building efficiency or Smart City and a very strong model based on operational excellence, selective approach and proven pricing power, delivering 100% cash conversion. So in Q3, the group reached again a very high level of organic growth,