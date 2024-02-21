Feb 21, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division



This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America. I'm joined on stage by Elias Abboud covers the exchanges with me, and I'm very pleased to introduce Billy Hult. Billy is CEO and a Board member of Tradeweb Markets. He was promoted to CEO in 2023 with Leoleski's retirement after serving as President. Billy joined Tradeweb 24 years ago, led its push into mortgage trading and built the leading electronic marketplace for TBA mortgages. Tradeweb is one of the largest fixed income e-trading platforms globally with its large rates and credit business. Its business has also expanded to other asset classes including ETFs, and Tradeweb has a data business, too.



The business is also diverse across geography and channel with services spanning the dealer, institutional buy side and retail channels. As its revenues have doubled over the last 5 years, and it also has never had a negative growth year either. So pretty impressive. With that, Billy, thank you for joining