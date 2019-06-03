Coats Group PLC ESG Investor Event Transcript

Jun 03, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the first sustainability focus and investor event that we're having. Today is truly an exciting day for me, and this is something where you'll see the passion, the excitement flowing through the next few hours here.



Before we get going, I just wanted to inform everyone that we have the Chairman and the Senior Independent Director of Coats here, too, so Mike Clasper and Nicholas Bull. And we have senior members of the Coats management team here, too. So we'll all be available after the event to answer questions. There will be an opportunity to ask questions right at the end of the session here.



So this is focused on ESG, but let me be very clear upfront, 80% to 90% of this is going to be focused on the E part. Roughly 10% will be on the S and G. We are not going to focus on this event because typically what happens is there's a lot of disclosure, there's a lot of discussion during the full year results announcements, in our annual reports regarding the social and the