Half Year 2020 Coats Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coats Group plc 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. My name is Hanna, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now be handing over to your host, Rob Mann, to take over. Rob, when you're ready.



Rob Mann - Coats Group plc - Head of IR



Thank you, Hanna. Good morning and welcome to the Coats 2020 half year results presentation. I'm Rob Mann, Head of Investor Relations at Coats. The presentation today will be hosted by Rajiv Sharma, our CEO; and Simon Boddie, our CFO. Once the presentation is done, we will open up for the Q&A.



And with that, I will pass you over to Rajiv.



Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Rob. The agenda for today starts with a high-level H1 introduction by me. Simon will follow with the financials. And as you would expect, they have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. I will then end with a business update before opening up for Q&A.



