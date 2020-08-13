Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coats Group plc 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. My name is Hanna, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now be handing over to your host, Rob Mann, to take over. Rob, when you're ready.
Rob Mann - Coats Group plc - Head of IR
Thank you, Hanna. Good morning and welcome to the Coats 2020 half year results presentation. I'm Rob Mann, Head of Investor Relations at Coats. The presentation today will be hosted by Rajiv Sharma, our CEO; and Simon Boddie, our CFO. Once the presentation is done, we will open up for the Q&A.
And with that, I will pass you over to Rajiv.
Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Rob. The agenda for today starts with a high-level H1 introduction by me. Simon will follow with the financials. And as you would expect, they have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. I will then end with a business update before opening up for Q&A.
Half Year 2020 Coats Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...