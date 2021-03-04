Full Year 2020 Coats Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Victoria Huxster - Coats Group plc - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Coats Group plc Full Year 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Victoria Huxster, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Coats. I'm here with Rajiv Sharma, CEO; and Jackie Callaway, CFO designate. And they're going to talk you through the results and outlook for the business.



Without further ado, I will pass you over to Rajiv.



Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2020 full year results presentation. I will firstly take you through the business highlights and our response to the COVID pandemic. Jackie, our new CFO, will then present the financials. This will be followed by our views on market trends and our outlook statement for 2021. After this, we will open up for Q&A.



It goes without saying that 2020 was a very difficult year for the entire world, and Coats has had its share of challenges. I am extremely proud of all our employees who have pivoted with purpose and speed in March