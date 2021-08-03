Half Year 2021 Coats Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jacqueline W. Callaway

Coats Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Rajiv Sharma

Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director

* Victoria Huxster

Coats Group plc - Head of IR



Conference Call Participants

* Charles Hall

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research

* Margaret Rose Schooley

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst

* Mark Lewis Fielding

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Head of Capital Goods Research



Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Coats Group plc Half Year 2021 Results Presentation. My name is Victoria Huxster, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Coats. I'm here with Rajiv Sharma, CEO; and Jackie Callaway, CFO, and they are going to talk you through the results and outlook for