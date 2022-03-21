Coats Group PLC Sustainability Focus Session Transcript

Mar 21, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Charles Hall - Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Coats sustainability focus session. Thank you very much for joining us. We've got with us today, Rajiv Sharma, the Group's CEO; Adrian Elliott, the President of Apparel & Footwear and Andrew Morgan, Head of Sustainability.



(Operator Instructions)



Rajiv, may we just start by discussing a few of the recent events because quite a lot is happening in the world at the moment, a lot of inflation. Post the start of the war, it was with Ukraine, we've got COVID in China and you've had some very good results and a very significant cost reduction program announced. So maybe we touch on those first before getting into the heart of the seminar on sustainability.



Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Absolutely. Thank you very much, Charles, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me maybe spend about 4, 5 minutes talking about last year's results and more importantly, about the outlook this year