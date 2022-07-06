Jul 06, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 06, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jacqueline W. Callaway

Coats Group plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Rajiv Sharma

Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Charles Hall

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research

* David Richard Edward Farrell

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Margaret Rose Schooley

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst



Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to this call for investors and analysts. I am Rajiv Sharma, CEO of Coats and together with Jackie Callaway, our CFO, we will talk you through our latest exciting acquisition that was announced this morning. However, before I do so, and in light of the increasing challenging