Half Year 2022 Coats Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Coats 2022 Half Year Results Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Nicholas Kidd, to begin. Nicholas, please go ahead.



Nicholas Kidd - Coats Group plc - Interim Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Coats Group plc Half Year 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Nicholas Kidd, and I am the Interim Head of Investor Relations to Coats. I'm here with Rajiv Sharma, CEO; and Jackie Callaway, CFO, who are going to talk you through the results and outlook of the business.



And with that, I'll pass you over to Rajiv.



Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Coats H1 2022 results presentation. Today, I will talk about how we are accelerating profitable sales growth and transforming our business to improve margins. Jackie will present the financials, and I will come back to talk about the outlook. This session will end with Q