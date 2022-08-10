Coats Group PLC Acquires Rhenoflex Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to Coats Group plc's presentation relating to the Rhenoflex acquisition.



Jackie and I are delighted to talk about the second acquisition in the attractive footwear component space. The combination of Coats footwear, Texon and now Rhenoflex will create a world-class footwear platform. Coats is already the world leader in footwear threads and now with the Texon and Rhenoflex acquisitions, will become the world leader in footwear structural components.



Slide 2. Let me start with a few highlights about Rhenoflex. This is a synergistic bolt-on acquisition that strengthens the Coats position as a global leader in the footwear structural component market. This transaction builds on our recent Texon acquisition and further cements our move into the footwear component space adding capability, complementary products, enhanced scale and an opportunity to create value through synergies.



A few key points to mention regarding this transaction are: it consolidates our move into the