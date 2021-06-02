Jun 02, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Dominic G. Piscitelli - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Business Update ASCO 2021 Conference Call. Following the market close today, we issued a press release highlighting the initial clinical data from our ongoing Phase Ib trial of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel in advanced solid tumors. You may find the press release posted on the Investor page of oricpharma.com. We are dialed in from different locations today, so please bear with us if we have any technical difficulties.



Before we begin, starting on Slide 2, during this