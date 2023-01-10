Jan 10, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst



Thanks, everyone. So welcome to the final session of the Tuesday morning of the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the Senior Biotech Analyst here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Malcolm Kuno and Priyanka Grover from the team.



Our next presenting company is ORIC. And presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Jacob Chacko.



Jacob M. Chacko - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Anupam. It's exciting to be in person. It's exciting to get to see folks in real life and get a chance to talk to you about ORIC Pharmaceuticals, which is our company that's developing a pipeline of drugs targeted at cancer resistance. We're quite excited about the way we've built the company, the pipeline that we've built, and I'll get a little bit of time to share that with you today. Of course, I will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation today.



So before I get into the specifics of the pipeline