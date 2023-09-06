Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc at Citi BioPharma Conference Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Yigal Dov Nochomovitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director



Welcome, everyone. I'm Yigal Nochomovitz. I'm one of the biotech analysts at Citi. As long as I can remember, we always do a targeted oncology panel at our conference, so this is the 2023 version of that panel. So we have 3 terrific companies. From IDEAYA, Paul Stone, CFO; from ORIC, Matt Panuwat. Am I saying that correctly?



Matthew Panuwat - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chief Business Officer



That's correct. Yes.



Yigal Dov Nochomovitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director



Okay. Good. The Chief Business Officer. And from Syndax, Mike Metzger, the CEO. So thank you all so much for taking time out of the one-on-one schedule to chat a little bit.



Maybe we can just go down the line and just do a quick 2- to 3-minute high-level overview of what the company does, what are the key assets, maybe the key studies, and then we can get into a discussion about design considerations for targeted oncology drugs. So you want to kick it off, Matt?