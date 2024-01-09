Jan 09, 2024 / 07:15PM GMT

Anupam Rama J.P. Morgan-Analyst



I'm ready. Let's get started. Welcome everyone to the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at J.P. Morgan. I'm joined by my squad, Priyanka Grover, [Loreal Hall], Malcolm Kuno. Our next presenting company is Oric and presenting on behalf of the company is Jacob Chacko.



Jacob Chacko Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc-President - CEO & Board Member



All right. Thanks for having us, Anupam. So just a quick reminder, I will be making some forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation.



So starting on slide 3, I'd like to -- it's my privilege today to tell you about Oric Pharmaceuticals. So Oric stands for overcoming resistance in cancer. In a nutshell, that encompasses the mission of the company and the pipeline that we have assembled. We're really excited because we think we've put together one of the most exciting pipelines in small-cap oncology today.



I will spend most of my time today talking to you