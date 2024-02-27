iSun Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Peck - iSun Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders of iSun, Inc. I'm Jeffrey Peck, Chairman, CEO, and President of iSun, Inc. Thank you for joining us today. We are excited to be hosting our virtual special meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders.



We have a number of stockholders attending via the web portal. The polls are now open. If you intend to vote and you have not already done so, you must submit your vote now in order for it to be counted. We will not we will not accept ballots, proxies, revocations, or changes after the closing of the polls.



If you've already submitted your vote by proxy and do not wish to change your vote, you do not need to vote now, and your shares will be voted as previously instructed. It is now 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and this meeting is officially called to order.



The company has appointed James J. Raitt of American Election Services, LLC to act as Inspector